Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 110.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

CLSN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 854,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

