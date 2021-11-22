Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Corning posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

