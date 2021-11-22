Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,233. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

