Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $44.89. 18,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,915. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 26.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

