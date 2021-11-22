Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $346.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

