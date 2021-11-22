Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OXLC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

