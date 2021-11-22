Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 321.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 199,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Turbine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Digital Turbine by 275.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.