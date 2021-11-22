Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $234.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.76.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

