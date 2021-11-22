Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $40.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $42.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,717. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

