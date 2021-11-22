Zacks: Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

