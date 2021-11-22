Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,131. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

