Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $357.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

