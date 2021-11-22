Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 26,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,229. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

