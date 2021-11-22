Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. 16,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

