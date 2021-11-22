Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 77,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Seaways by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Seaways by 30,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 2,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.