Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:INSW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 2,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
