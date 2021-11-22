Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $242.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.66 million to $243.20 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AVO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,963. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

