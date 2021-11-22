Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.28 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MYOV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 647,393 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,627 and sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

