Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. SFL’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

