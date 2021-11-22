Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $101.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in uniQure by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

