Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

VTGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $393.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

