Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report $93.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $95.39 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $362.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.05 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 92,440 shares worth $10,477,306. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $31.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. 247,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

