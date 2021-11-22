Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $195.76 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

