Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.69 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.