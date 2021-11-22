Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $206.97 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

