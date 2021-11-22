Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.