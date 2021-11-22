Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,001 shares of company stock valued at $767,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

