Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Hold

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE CTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.09. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

