Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Strong Sell

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. 96,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.