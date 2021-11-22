Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARMP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 61,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.