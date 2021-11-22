Zacks Investment Research Lowers BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to Hold

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 180,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. BYD has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $81.28.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

