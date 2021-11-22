Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $340,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.