Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $22.07. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $961.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

