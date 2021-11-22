Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.44 on Friday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

