ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.32. 66,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.78. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 124,654 shares of company stock worth $234,073. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 46,042 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

