Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.840-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,070. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $238.20 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

