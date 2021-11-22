Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $360.83.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.00. 440,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $319.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $245.16 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

