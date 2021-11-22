ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 982,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 108,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,995. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

