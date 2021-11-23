$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 198,530 shares of company stock valued at $531,461 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

