$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

