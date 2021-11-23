$0.27 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

