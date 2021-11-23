-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 542,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,711. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.85.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

