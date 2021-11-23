$0.54 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

NYSE EW traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.