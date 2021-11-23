$0.54 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

NYSE EW traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

