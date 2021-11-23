$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62. SPX has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

