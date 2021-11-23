$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.46. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Boston Properties stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

