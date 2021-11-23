$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.61. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

ADP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

