10,024 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

