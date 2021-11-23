$104.02 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $104.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.57 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

