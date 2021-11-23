1,047 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.14 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

