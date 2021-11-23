107,804 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $13,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $126,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $14,430,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $8,281,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

