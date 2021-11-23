10,980 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Pulmonx by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pulmonx by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Pulmonx by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pulmonx by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

LUNG stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

